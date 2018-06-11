Election Results

DECISION 2018
#DFWElectionDay Results
Latest, up-to-the-minute returns
Search race results:
Results Updated at 8:55 PM CST
2nd Court of Appeals - District 2
2nd Court of Appeals - Place 5
2nd Court of Appeals District Place 5
5th Court of Appeals - Chief Justice
5th Court of Appeals - Place 10
5th Court of Appeals - Place 11
5th Court of Appeals - Place 12
5th Court of Appeals - Place 13
5th Court of Appeals - Place 2
5th Court of Appeals - Place 5
5th Court of Appeals - Place 9
Agriculture Commissioner
Arlington - Proposition A - Street Improvement
Arlington - Proposition B - Parks and Rec
Arlington - Proposition C - Police and Fire Facilities
Arlington - Proposition D - City Services
Arlington - Proposition E - Term Limits
Attorney General
Avalon ISD - Trustee
Benbrook - Library Trustees
Benbrook City Council - Place 2
Benbrook City Council - Place 4
Benbrook City Council - Place 6
Birdville ISD - Proposition A - School Bonds
Bland ISD - Trustee
Brock ISD - Trustee - Place 6
Carrollton - Prop. A - School Bonds
Collin Co - Proposition C - Open Space
Collin Co. - M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition A - Directors
Collin Co. - Proposition A - Highway Bonds
Collin Co. - Proposition B - Road Construction
Collin Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 1
Collin Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 2
Collin Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 3
Collin Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 4
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition B - Water Bonds
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition C - Road Bonds
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition D - Water Bonds
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition F - Maintenance
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition G - Roads Tax
Collin Co. M.U.D. District 2- Proposition E - Road Bonds
Collin County - M.U.D. Dist.2 - Proposition 2 - Confirmation
Collin County Clerk
Collin County Commissioner - Pct. 2
Collin County Commissioner - Pct. 3
Collin County Commissioner - Pct. 4
Collin County District Clerk
Collin County Judge
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 7
Court of Criminal Appeals - Place 8
Court of Criminal Appeals - Presiding Judge
Cresson - Streets Tax
Criminal District Judge - Court No. 7
Dallas City Council - Place 4
Dallas Co. Commissioner - Pct. 2
Dallas Co. Constable - Precinct 2
Dallas Co. Constable - Precinct 3
Dallas County District Attorney
Dallas County Judge
Dallas County Sheriff
Dallas ISD - Prop. A - Bus Bonds
Dallas ISD - Prop. B - Tax Bonds
Dallas ISD - Prop. C - Property Tax Increase
Dallas ISD - Prop. D - Attendance Credits
Flower Mound Council, Place 4
Denton Co. Commissioner - Pct. 4
Flower Mound Mayor
Denton Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 2
Denton Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 3
Denton Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 4
Denton Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 5
Denton Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 6
Denton County Clerk
Denton County District Clerk
Denton County Judge
Denton County Treasurer
Desoto City Council - Place 2
District Judge - 101st District
District Judge - 283rd District
Duncanville Prop. A - Parks and Rec
Duncanville Prop. B - Streets and Sidewalks
Duncanville Prop. C - Fire Facilities
Duncanville Prop. D - Municipal Buildings
Ellis Co. Constable - Pct. 3
Ellis Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 1
Ellis Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 2
Ellis Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 3
Ellis Co. Justice of Peace - Pct. 4
Ellis County Clerk
Ellis County District Clerk
Ellis County Emergency Services Dist. 5 - Prop. A
Ellis County Judge
Ellis County Treasurer
Ennis - Proposition A - Streets Tax
Family District Judge - District 322
Family District Judge - District 323
Frisco ISD - Proposition A - Tax Increase
Frisco ISD - Proposition B - School Construction
General Land Office Commissioner
Glenn Heights - City Council - Place 1
Glenn Heights - City Council - Place 5
Glenn Heights - Prop. B - Judge Appointments
Glenn Heights - Prop. C - Tax Code
Glenn Heights - Prop. D - Charter Errors
Glenn Heights - Prop. E - Ethics
Glenn Heights - Prop. F - Oath of Office
Glenn Heights - Prop.A - Votes Cast
Glenn Heights City Council - Place 3
Governor
Granbury ISD - Trustee Place 3
Grandview - Propostion A - City Manager
Johnson County - Proposition A - Tier 2 Annexation
Justice of Peace - Pct 7
Justice of Peace - Pct. 2
Justice of Peace - Pct. 2 - Place 1
Justice of Peace - Pct. 2 - Place 2
Justice of Peace - Pct. 3
Justice of Peace - Pct. 3 - Place 1
Justice of Peace - Pct. 3 - Place 2
Justice of Peace - Pct. 4 - Place 2
Justice of Peace - Pct. 6
Justin - Proposition A - Sales Tax
Keller - Proposition A - Senior Center
Lake Worth - Proposition A - Crime District
Lavon - City Council - Place 3
Lavon - Mayor
Lieutenant Governor
McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition A - Directors
McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition B - Water Bonds
McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition C - Roads Tax
McKinney M.U.D. District 2 - Proposition E - Maintenance
McKinney M.U.D. District 2- Proposition D - Fire Protection
McKinney M.U.D. District 2- Proposition F - Sewer
Melissa - City Council - Place 6
Mineral Wells - Proposition A - Alcohol Sales
Parker County - Justice of Peace - Pct. 3
Parker County Commissioner - Pct. 2
Parker County Emergency Services District - Prop. A - Sales Tax
Parker County Proposition A - Tier 2 Status
Pilot Point - Proposition A - Public Safety Bonds
Pilot Point - Proposition B - Street Improvements
Pilot Point - Proposition C - Drainage System
Pilot Point - Proposition D - Sidewalks
Princeton - City Council - Place 3
Princeton - City Council - Place 4
Princeton - Proposition A - Sale of Alcohol
Princeton ISD - Trustee
Providence Village - Proposition A - Sales Tax Hike
Railroad Commissioner
Reno - Proposition A - Sales Tax
Reno - Proposition A - Tax Vote
Richardson ISD - Prop. A - Property Tax Increase
Richland Hills - Proposition A - Sales Tax
Richland Hills - Proposition B - Economic Development
River Oaks City Council - Place 3
Rockwall - Proposition A - Law Enforcement
Rockwall County Judge
Rockwall District Clerk
Seagoville - Prop. B - Nepotism
Seagoville Prop. A - Term Limits
Slidell ISD - Trustee - Position 4
Slidell ISD Trustee Position 4
State Board of Education - Dist. 12
State Board of Education - Dist. 13
State Board of Education -Dist. 11
Supreme Court Justice - Place 2
Supreme Court Justice - Place 4
Supreme Court Justice - Place 6
Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor-Collector
Tarrant County Clerk
Tarrant County Commissioner - Pct. 2
Tarrant County District Attorney
Tarrant County District Clerk
Tarrant County Judge
Tarrant County- Prop. A - Hospital District
Texas House - District 10
Texas House - District 101
Texas House - District 102
Texas House - District 103
Texas House - District 105
Texas House - District 106
Texas House - District 107
Texas House - District 108
Texas House - District 112
Texas House - District 113
Texas House - District 114
Texas House - District 115
Texas House - District 3
Texas House - District 33
Texas House - District 63
Texas House - District 64
Flower Mound Council, Place 2
Texas House - District 66
Texas House - District 67
Texas House - District 70
Texas House - District 89
Texas House - District 92
Texas House - District 93
Texas House - District 94
Texas House - District 95
Texas House - District 96
Texas House - District 97
Texas House - District 98
Texas House - District 99
Texas Senate - District 10
Texas Senate - District 16
Texas Senate - District 2
Texas Senate - District 30
Texas Senate - District 8
Texas Senate - District 9
The Colony - City Council Place 1
The Colony - Mayor
U.S. Representative - District 12
U.S. Representative - District 24
U.S. Representative - District 25
U.S. Representative - District 26
U.S. Representative - District 30
U.S. Representative - District 32
U.S. Representative - District 33
U.S. Representative - District 4
U.S. Representative - District 5
U.S. Representative - District 6
U.S. Senate
Watauga - City Council - Place 1
Weston - City Council
White Settlement City Council - Place 4
Wylie ISD - Trustee - Place 1
Wylie ISD - Trustee Place 6
