Election Results
Results Updated at 7:44 PM CDT
Alvarado - Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Tom Durington 0 0%
Johny Kirk 0 0%
Coppell Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Karen Hunt 2,103 68%
Davin Berstein 992 32%
Cockrell Hill Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Luis Carrera 73 75%
Linda McCoy 24 25%
Duncanville Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Barry Gordon 907 61%
Janet Harris 398 27%
Matt Jones 178 12%
Farmersville Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Diane Piwko 147 51%
Randy Rice 139 49%
Flower Mound Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Cathy Strathmann 0 0%
Paul Stone 0 0%
Steve Dixon 0 0%
Bill Robinson 0 0%
Garland Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Lori Dodson 1,698 52%
Louis Moore 1,199 36%
Leala Green 394 12%
Heath Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Joe Chamberlin 0 0%
Kelson Elam 0 0%
Hickory Creek - Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Charles Cleary 0 0%
Lynn Clark 0 0%
Highland Park Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Margo Goodwin 275 88%
Sam Tamborello 36 12%
Highland Village Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Charlotte Wilcox 0 0%
Eric Aplis 0 0%
Hutchins Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Mario Vasquez 56 54%
Freddie Chism 47 46%
Kennedale Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Brian Johnson 453 52%
Jan Joplin 412 48%
Lakewood Village Mayor, Place 6
0 % Precincts reporting
Mark Vargus 0 0%
Brent Ashton 0 0%
Lancaster Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Clyde Hairston 211 22%
Spencer Hervey 204 21%
Ty Jones 185 19%
Carolyn Morris 172 18%
Vic Buchanon 136 14%
Belinda Tucker 73 7%
Lewisville Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Rudy Durham 993 59%
Winston Edmondson 482 29%
Penny Mallet 204 12%
Little Elm Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
David Hillock 0 0%
Jeff Jones 0 0%
McLendon-Chisholm Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Robert Steinhagen 0 0%
Keith Short 0 0%
New Hope Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Angel Hamm 73 41%
Melissa Brown 56 31%
Jess Herbst 46 26%
Michael Rivera 5 3%
Parker Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Lee Pettle 270 58%
Joe Cordina 196 42%
Sunnyvale Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Saji George 635 58%
Karen Hill 328 30%
Michael Giordano 123 11%
Watauga Mayor, Unexpired Term
0 % Precincts reporting
Brandon Krausse 214 50%
Patrick Shelbourne 213 50%
Wilmer Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Emmanuel Williams 43 43%
Jeff Steele 32 32%
Casey Burgess 25 25%

