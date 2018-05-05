Election Results

Home
News
Local
NBC 5 Investigates
NBC 5 Responds
Health Connection
Texas News
Video Vault
U.S. & World
Weird
Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Connection
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
Skycams
Sports
Sports Connection
Blue Star
Red Fever
Mavs Central
Stars Central
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
TV Listings
George to the Rescue
Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Texas Connects Us
Community
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Contact Us
Shop the NBC DFW Store
LIVE TV
ON NOW
NHL Hockey
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
79°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Search race results:
See all local races >
Results Updated at 7:44 PM CDT
Alvarado - Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Tom Durington
0
0%
Johny Kirk
0
0%
Coppell Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Karen Hunt
2,103
68%
Davin Berstein
992
32%
Cockrell Hill Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Luis Carrera
73
75%
Linda McCoy
24
25%
Duncanville Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Barry Gordon
907
61%
Janet Harris
398
27%
Matt Jones
178
12%
Farmersville Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Diane Piwko
147
51%
Randy Rice
139
49%
Flower Mound Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Cathy Strathmann
0
0%
Paul Stone
0
0%
Steve Dixon
0
0%
Bill Robinson
0
0%
Flower Mound Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Cathy Strathmann
0
0%
Paul Stone
0
0%
Steve Dixon
0
0%
Bill Robinson
0
0%
Garland Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Lori Dodson
1,698
52%
Louis Moore
1,199
36%
Leala Green
394
12%
Heath Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Joe Chamberlin
0
0%
Kelson Elam
0
0%
Hickory Creek - Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Charles Cleary
0
0%
Lynn Clark
0
0%
Highland Park Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Margo Goodwin
275
88%
Sam Tamborello
36
12%
Highland Village Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Charlotte Wilcox
0
0%
Eric Aplis
0
0%
Hutchins Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Mario Vasquez
56
54%
Freddie Chism
47
46%
Kennedale Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Brian Johnson
453
52%
Jan Joplin
412
48%
Lakewood Village Mayor, Place 6
0 % Precincts reporting
Mark Vargus
0
0%
Brent Ashton
0
0%
Lancaster Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Clyde Hairston
211
22%
Spencer Hervey
204
21%
Ty Jones
185
19%
Carolyn Morris
172
18%
Vic Buchanon
136
14%
Belinda Tucker
73
7%
Lewisville Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Rudy Durham
993
59%
Winston Edmondson
482
29%
Penny Mallet
204
12%
Lewisville Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Penny Mallet
0
0%
Rudy Durham
0
0%
Winston Edmondson
0
0%
Little Elm Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
David Hillock
0
0%
Jeff Jones
0
0%
McLendon-Chisholm Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Robert Steinhagen
0
0%
Keith Short
0
0%
New Hope Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Angel Hamm
73
41%
Melissa Brown
56
31%
Jess Herbst
46
26%
Michael Rivera
5
3%
Parker Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Lee Pettle
270
58%
Joe Cordina
196
42%
Sunnyvale Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Saji George
635
58%
Karen Hill
328
30%
Michael Giordano
123
11%
Watauga Mayor, Unexpired Term
0 % Precincts reporting
Brandon Krausse
214
50%
Patrick Shelbourne
213
50%
Wilmer Mayor
1 % Precincts reporting
Emmanuel Williams
43
43%
Jeff Steele
32
32%
Casey Burgess
25
25%
Most Popular
last 30 days
Most Watched
Most Read
Most Emailed
Arrested Plano Student Was Inspired by Islamic State to Carry Out Attack at Stonebriar Mall: Police
Dallas Officer Dead, 2 Critical After Home Depot Triple Shooting
Wrong Way Driver Causes Deadly Crash Along I-20
George H.W. Bush Out of ICU: Spokesman
Passenger Dead After Southwest Airlines Emergency, Engine Failure: NTSB
Fort Worth Teachers Denied Paid Leave to Care for Daughter With Brain Tumor
Distrust Between Southwest Airlines Mechanics, Managers Could Put Passengers at Risk: FAA
Six Months Later, No Leads in Plano Murder Mystery
North Texas Officers Accepting Church-Issued ID Cards
Arrested Plano Student Was Inspired by Islamic State to Carry Out Attack at Stonebriar Mall: Police
Distrust Between Southwest Airlines Mechanics, Managers Could Put Passengers at Risk: FAA
Arrested Plano Student Was Inspired by Islamic State to Carry Out Attack at Stonebriar Mall: Police
Four Keys to Raising Successful High School Seniors
UNT, Frisco Announce Plans for New University Campus
3 Siblings Who Lost Parents and Sister in Crash Are Recovering in Hospital
Decision 2016
video
Dallas Incumbents Lose City Council Seats
video
One Dallas Incumbent Defeated, 3 Face Run Offs
video
Fort Worth Mayor Price Wins Fourth Term
video
Election Night Roundup: Incumbents Hold Strong
video
Dozens of Dallas Voters Receive Ballots They Didn't Request
video
Jill Stein Defends Recount Efforts in 3 States
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Shop the NBC DFW Store
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KXAS Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices