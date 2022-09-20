Here's a rare collab you didn’t know you needed! Popular shoemaker, Crocs, has teamed up with Dallas-based 7-Eleven to bring us the latest shoe collection, and it is quite the treat. Literally!

The exclusive collection introduces three limited-edition styles, including Crocs' newest release, The Mega Crush Clog. This pair showcases 7-Eleven’s vibrant colors, an elevated heel and unique Jibbitz charms.

Social media users fell in love with the design after Crocs tweeted, “Surprise. It’s here! Bold 7-Eleven colors from the snack aisle wrap your favorite new Crocs: The Mega Crush Clog. Available now for a limited time."

Surprise. It’s here! Bold 7-Eleven colors from the snack aisle wrap your favorite new Crocs: The Mega Crush Clog. Available now for a limited time. #7ElevenXCrocs @7eleven ​​https://t.co/DTdahn4vk3 pic.twitter.com/7kzUl0MjL1 — Crocs (@Crocs) September 20, 2022

Customers must enter a drawing for a chance to purchase a pair of the limited edition 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs through Sept. 22. Fans will be notified if they've been selected, and quantities are limited to one pair per customer.

Crocs / 7-Eleven Collab Will Release Three More Classics in Nov.

​7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal, Bursting with Flavor

7-Eleven X Crocs Sports with Stripes

7-Eleven X Crocs More Mega, Japanese Flavor

For more information on how to enter, visit Crocs.