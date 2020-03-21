Your Coronavirus Photos

NBC 5 viewers are sharing photos showing how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, from working at home to practicing social distancing.

71 photos
1/71
Casey Cox
Covid19 halts most of the world, but congenital heart surgery doesn't slow down. Love this dream team I get to work at Medical City Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Surgery. We are blessed we can continue helping these fragile hearts during this time of uncertainty. We urge everyone to practice social distancing to keep each other safe and healthy and help flatten the curve.
2/71
Cindy Brown
Visiting grandparents
3/71
Cindy Brown
Visiting grandparents
4/71
Michelle Whitehead
My daughter Roxanne loves to visit my Grandmother/Her Great Grandmother who is currently at rehabilitation center in grapevine while working on getting strong. It’s been hard to explain why we are not able to visit. So we brought by some pinwheels and a sign and said hello from the window.
5/71
Michelle Whitehead
My daughter Roxanne loves to visit my Grandmother/Her Great Grandmother who is currently at rehabilitation center in grapevine while working on getting strong. It’s been hard to explain why we are not able to visit. So we brought by some pinwheels and a sign and said hello from the window.
6/71
Lindsey Cheshire
Carson from (Cooper) decided to go ahead and potty train to help the wipe shortage of 2020
7/71
Lindsey Cheshire
big brother Wyatt wanted to send out a friendly reminder as well “Wash your hands!” Hope these make ya smile
8/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
9/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
10/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
11/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
12/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
13/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
14/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
15/71
Brooke Kemp
My 7 year old son, Will, was really missing his friends lately and one of our friends left us a box of Joy Macarons on our porch (that we quickly devoured!) then we noticed how cute the box they came in was. So he came up with the idea of turning the boxes into a “Joy Box” filled with surprises for his friends, including hand written jokes, a poem he made with their name, stickers, etc. Then he is leaving it on his friends porch as a gift. His idea was that his friends would creat their own joy box and send it to their friends and keep it going. He made the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerm Just wanted to share something sweet during this crazy time!
16/71
Miles Straiton
Maddox (left) and Nori (right) are two regulars that I walk almost every day. I have permission to share their photos.
17/71
Deborah Trevino
Some amazing pictures with the hashtag #SupportHealthcareHeroes has been going around DFW! People from the metroplex, Abeline, and now India and Mexico have joined in support of the people who serve in the frontlines through Coronavirus! Something a little positive going around-
18/71
Corona Cookies What we do with our quarantine time!
19/71
Roberta Black
As life give you lemons, you make lemonade. As you are all cooped up at home, I decided to design surgical mask that match my clothes as I like to style, design, and dress others. At this critical time, we can read, call on the elderly, expand your mind,design, and become really creative.My name is Roberta Black. Live in Cedar Hill, Texas. #Covid19 #Prevention #TwinFashion
20/71
Deborah Trevino
21/71
22/71
Deborah Trevino
23/71
Deborah Trevino
24/71
Deborah Trevino
Some amazing pictures with the hashtag #SupportHealthcareHeroes has been going around DFW! People from the metroplex, Abeline, and now India and Mexico have joined in support of the people who serve in the frontlines through Coronavirus! Something a little positive going around-
25/71
Deborah Trevino
Some amazing pictures with the hashtag #SupportHealthcareHeroes has been going around DFW! People from the metroplex, Abeline, and now India and Mexico have joined in support of the people who serve in the frontlines through Coronavirus! Something a little positive going around-
26/71
Joseph Pennington
This is in the Ridglea Hills neighborhood in Fort Worth!
27/71
Katie-Rose Watson
One uplifting story: RB Golf Club & Resort is delivering free meals to seniors in Runaway Bay. They are delivering the delivering the same daily meal to anyone of any age for $5. The full Tavern food and cocktail menus are also now available for delivery. Lakeview Tavern food photos can be found here.Here is a woman picking up her dinner meal (they may also pickup if they prefer that to delivery):And staff members out delivering free meals
28/71
Katie-Rose Watson
One uplifting story: RB Golf Club & Resort is delivering free meals to seniors in Runaway Bay. They are delivering the delivering the same daily meal to anyone of any age for $5. The full Tavern food and cocktail menus are also now available for delivery. Lakeview Tavern food photos can be found here.Here is a woman picking up her dinner meal (they may also pickup if they prefer that to delivery):And staff members out delivering free meals
29/71
Katie-Rose Watson
One uplifting story: RB Golf Club & Resort is delivering free meals to seniors in Runaway Bay. They are delivering the delivering the same daily meal to anyone of any age for $5. The full Tavern food and cocktail menus are also now available for delivery. Lakeview Tavern food photos can be found here.Here is a woman picking up her dinner meal (they may also pickup if they prefer that to delivery):And staff members out delivering free meals
30/71
Katie-Rose Watson
One uplifting story: RB Golf Club & Resort is delivering free meals to seniors in Runaway Bay. They are delivering the delivering the same daily meal to anyone of any age for $5. The full Tavern food and cocktail menus are also now available for delivery. Lakeview Tavern food photos can be found here.Here is a woman picking up her dinner meal (they may also pickup if they prefer that to delivery):And staff members out delivering free meals
31/71
Maggie Spiller
S’mores has been on your show before with her blankie. Caught her doing this with her blanky and it reminded me of people with their face masks.God bless you all,Maggie Spiller
32/71
Paige Byrne
Virtual Bday Celebration
33/71
Franklin Middle School Student Isabel enjoying learning from home.
34/71
Rebecca Cooper
Social distancing!
35/71
Becky Burnside
“Dottie .. just waiting for this all to be over” Becky Burnside Carrollton
36/71
chandra Hough
This is how we do social distancing on the Miraloma. Six feet apart byob happy hour! Ridglea Country Club Estates in southwest FW. (Well, most of us were six feet apart.)
37/71
Shelley Ferguson
Rufus is worried about how much his mom is staying home.
38/71
Scott E. Adams
Del Norte staying safe and healthy at home with Dad,Scott Adams
39/71
Jerry Seabolt
Our neighbors grilling,socializing and sanitizing !
40/71
Lewis W. Stephens
Returned from Europe Sunday because our Mike Zito (blues) tour was canceled. Under 14 day quarantine. Granddaughter visiting yesterday.
41/71
Lauren Pulido Piccinini
Double Date night when you’re quarantined!
42/71
Lauren Pulido Piccinini
Double Date night when you’re quarantined!
43/71
Danny Fort
Out for a run and saw this at Westridge in McKinney
44/71
Furdad is working from home and furbaby/coworker Kobe is “sleeping on the job!
45/71
Tina Marlar anderson
No social distancing here!
46/71
Laura R.
While working at home, my “coworker” gives me guilt trips into doing things his way-he always wants to take lots of mid day walks. Ha Laura Redman & Max
47/71
Gina Debeer
Working From Home
48/71
Karen Trawnik
To whom it may concern:Best graffiti I have seen in a long time. This is over off of Sylvan near Singleton at a place called Fabrication Street. Sent from Karen
49/71
Mark Joeckel
I have rescheduled I’ve 20 shows in the coming weeks. I am using our Marquee as a constant PSA since I have no shows to promote. Hope it helps. Mark JoeckelGeneral ManagerArlington Music Hall
50/71
Jennifer Payne-Atwood
K.O. – Boxer , Day 2 Working From Home
51/71
Cassandra Wood
Young Entrepreneurs Making the most of it and learning business skills. (Yes they had gloves and hand sanitizer)
52/71
Nicole Atkins
“Social Distancing” won’t keep me from my favorite people!! My girlfriends and I had our first ZOOM “Girl’s Night In”… We grabbed a drink and got to see, chat & most importantly laugh with each other for a couple of hours, it was SO GREAT Only thing missing was our other girlies who couldn’t make it, as it was last minute . Until next time
53/71
Wendy Miles
To combat social isolation, our neighbors and us are having an outside visit— 6’ feet apart.
54/71
Liz Ellis
I screen shot the info I typed in before figuring out how this works!
55/71
Susan Hunt
Bella is demanding that I go back to work. I am interrupting her nap times.
56/71
Holliday, Charlotte
During these uncertain, sobering times, let’s share our pictures of our “new normal” as so many of us are transferring our offices to our homes. Meet my new co-worker! Her name is Lizzy. She is 13 years old. She doesn’t respect my personal space, and she’s really lazy, but she keeps me company as I’m used to working with other humans, and now I’m working from home by myself. Thank you for keeping us updated and informed!
57/71
Jordan Birdwell
Ronnie & Shelton Birdwell from Kaufman making the best of the quarantine and all the rain. During a time of mass panic, live like the children. Play in the rain & live your best life!
58/71
Danny Fort
Out for a run and saw this at Westridge in McKinney
59/71
Jordan Birdwell
Ronnie & Shelton Birdwell from Kaufman making the best of the quarantine and all the rain. During a time of mass panic, live like the children. Play in the rain & live your best life!
60/71
Stacy Crawford
Work at home. What’s she doing here??
61/71
Kaylon Smiley
Kynleigh got everything she needs!
62/71
Shaka
63/71
Danny Fort
Out for a run and saw this at Westridge in McKinney
64/71
Danny Fort
Out for a run and saw this at Westridge in McKinney
65/71
Danny Fort
Out for a run and saw this at Westridge in McKinney
66/71
Mike Geisler
Social distancing!
67/71
Crystal Goodwin
I’m staying home catching up on Sesame Street
68/71
Shanon Dickinson
We didn’t stay in business 40 years to let a villain bug shut us down for long! Our well known little theater in Dallas, popular for its melodramas and totally self funded, is struggling to find humor in this difficult time, but we have! First time we’ve closed the doors in 40 years! Emphasis to people to support the arts with credits for future shows instead of refunds.
69/71
Ashley Gilmore
We have been endeavoring to make staying in the house as much fun as possible for the kids. Saturday night we had a “sleepover” all together in the play room for Matt, 4, and Timmy, 3. They made an awesome fort and stayed up watching movies and eating snacks until 11:30! Making memories!
70/71
Nicholas Copeland
Our cat Smoky practicing social distancing out at Lake Bridgeport. With everything going on right now, we’ve been mostly staying at home. Our cat Smoky is a house cat, but lots of the neighborhood cats come to visit him. While he was having a visitor this morning, my wife took this picture and said that he was practicing social distancing. I thought it was cute and perfectly captured everything going on right now.
71/71
Kay
Feline Social Distancing

This article tagged under:

coronavirus

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Your ‘Leap Year Baby’ Photos
Your ‘Leap Year Baby’ Photos
Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center
Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center
Your #LeaningTowerOfDallas Photos
Your #LeaningTowerOfDallas Photos
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us