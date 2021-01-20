Young Woman Becomes Caretaker for Brother, Grandmother as Parents Battle COVID

A young woman has taken on the role of caretaker while both her parents battle COVID-19. Both of Aolani Zambrano’s parents are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

“We would have a little more hope if one of our parents were to be home,” said Zambrano.

It started with mild conditions. Milton and Evelyn Zambrano tested positive a day apart.

“A few days later my mom’s oxygen was deteriorating really fast, to the point where I couldn’t really understand when she would call me,” she said.

Her dad’s health deteriorated as well. Soon, both mother and father, both in their 40s, were on life support.

“He went on the ventilator one night and then the next morning they were like ‘this isn’t enough, we have to put him on life support,'" said Zambrano. “My mom went on life support the day before my dad. It was the same exact thing.”

At 23-years-old, Zambrano is now caretaker for both her grandmother and 14-year-old brother, Keoni.

“In moments where I feel like I’m doubting how I’m doing with helping my brother and helping my grandmother and paying bills and stuff, my brother almost takes the role of being the adult sometimes.

She hangs on to the last words she heard her mother speak over the phone.

“She was just telling me that she’s proud of me. Just that she knows I’m so strong.”

She too believes in the strength of both her mother and father and their will to fight and make it back home.

