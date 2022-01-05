Plano

‘You Feel Helpless': Mom of 8-Month-Old Hospitalized with COVID-19

The infant hospitalized in Fort Worth over the weekend is improving

By Meredith Yeomans

As kids head back to class, the number of pediatric cases of COVID-19 is already on the rise. At Cook Childrens in Fort Worth, the positivity rate is up and so is the number of COVID-19 patients.

At 8-months-old, Aliviyah McKinney has already proven she's a fighter.

A 'micro-preemie' at birth, she spent her first three months in the hospital, then was hospitalized with a respiratory virus over Thanksgiving.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Now, she's beating COVID-19.

“Been on oxygen since Saturday and came off it today,” said her mom Marrandy Patterson.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Garland 1 hour ago

‘In Shock': Garland Taqueria Workers Describe Horror of Triple Murder

Patterson says Aliviyah got sick last week, tested positive for COVID-19, then Saturday, stopped eating.

She said she was sent to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth after an ER near their home in Sherman diagnosed Aliviyah with COVID pneumonia.

“You feel helpless. She's sitting there coughing, she's having to get poked with IV's and all of this stuff and there's nothing you can do besides sit and just watch,” Patterson said.

Across Texas, there are 307 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

At Cook Children’s, the number of COVID patients increased from 26 on Monday to 35 on Wednesday. Its positivity rate is up from 29.6% on Monday to 31.7% on Wednesday.

Doctors at Childrens Health Plano say they're seeing similar trends.

“That is basically mirroring what is going on in the nation,” said Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno.

Children five and up are eligible to get vaccinated.

Wednesday, a CDC panel backed boosters for kids 12-15.

As Patterson prepares to take Aliviyah home from the hospital, she says she hopes more people get vaccinated to protect infants like hers who can't.

“The second they do, if they come out with one, she will be one of the first in line to get it so we don't have to go through this again,” Patterson said.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us