XFL Cancels Remaining 2020 Season

The XFL announced Thursday that the remainder of the 2020 season will be canceled.

The statement from the organization read "Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

Just one month ago, the Dallas Renegades opened their inaugural season at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The stadium was converted to an XFL stadium after the Texas Rangers final game inside the park last year.