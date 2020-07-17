Wylie ISD Asks Parents, Teachers for Input on Start of School Plan

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Texas and across the country, North Texas school districts are split when it comes to decisions for getting kids to go back to school in the fall.

Parents are hoping the start of the upcoming school year is smoother than the end of the last one.

State representative, and parent, Jeff Leach, sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency, asking that students get an extra week to transition from virtual learning to on-campus learning.

“I’m very grateful that TEA Commissioner Morath and Governor Greg Abbott announced today, less than 24 hours after I sent that letter, that they’re extending that 3 weeks to 4 weeks,” said Jeff Leach, State Representative, District 67.

Districts, such as Plano, Dallas and Frisco, have announced plans to start the school year on time, but with distance learning for several weeks before transitioning to face-to-face instruction after the Labor Day holiday.

Wylie Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Vinson says parents have been asked for their input.

“We sent out our survey this week, on Wednesday. We have about 17,000 plus kids. We already have 12,000 results from our parents,” said Vinson.

Parents were asked to choose either remote learning or on-campus learning for their children.

“We want to get their opinions, and make this decision with them, and do what we’re going to do,” said Vinson.

Wylie ISD wants parents, and teachers to know they have a voice in decisions that affect the entire school district family.

“We also talk to our teachers. And they had a lot to say as far as choosing remote or in-person, Because they don’t have a choice. They’re going to come to school. And their safety is equally as important as our babies,” said Vinson.

The school district is asking for parents to give their input by Monday.

School officials hope to have an announcement on Wylie ISD’s back to school plan soon after.