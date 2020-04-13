Woman Dies, 65 Others Infected With COVID-19 in Dallas County Monday

A woman in her 80s is the 32nd person to die in Dallas County after contracting COVID-19. County health officials also say 65 others have tested positive for the infection, bringing the county's total to 1,788 cases.

According to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, the woman who died was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She had been critically ill and hospitalized; officials said she also had an underlying health condition.

Detailed information about where the 65 cases are located will be disclosed on Tuesday when the county releases it's bi-weekly aggregate report.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

