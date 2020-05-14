Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dr. Philip Huang are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday where they will share the latest on the county's response to the pandemic. Live video from that news conference will appear in a video player above.

Even with six more dead and 235 new COVID-19 infections announced Thursday, Dallas County leaders say they're on pace for a less deadly week.

"Today's numbers of positive cases are around the same level that we've seen for the last 10 days and today's numbers of deaths, while significant and sad, still leave us on pace to have a less deadly week than last week," Jenkins said.

The latest deaths include six people who lived in Dallas and who were all either hospitalized for treatment or lived in a long-term care facility.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas.

The county's addition of 235 new cases Thursday is not only the lowest number seen this week, but it's also the lowest number the county has reported since May 3. There have been 159 people to die in the county after contracting the virus, including 91 in the city of Dallas.

Over the last seven days, Dallas County has averaged about 250 new cases per day. Jenkins acknowledged earlier in the week that the numbers have been flat, but said it's too early to say for sure if the county has hit its peak.

"It's too early to call this a plateau at the peak, but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the governor's orders reopening business," Jenkins said Monday.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients, however the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 2,511 for Dallas County as of Monday, May 11. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 3,467 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, the county reported 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, the county reported two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 159 total deaths reported to date, the county reported over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.