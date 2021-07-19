DallasNews.com

Will The Coronavirus Pandemic Ever Really End? Here's What Health Experts Say

Health experts say COVID-19 probably will become endemic, meaning it will always be around — without causing a public health emergency

By Catherine Marfin - Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

As vaccinations have increased, North Texas is doing its best to return to normal: Masks are no longer required most places, workers are returning to offices, and large gatherings are becoming common.

The statistics have given people with the protection of inoculation a strong sense of safety. Since early May, 60 or fewer COVID-19 deaths have been reported statewide on most days, and in Dallas County 200 or fewer new cases have been reported on the majority of days. That’s a big change from January, when Dallas County was regularly reporting 2,000 new cases per day and the daily death toll statewide surpassed 400.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

But health experts caution that the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and the still significant portion of people who have not been vaccinated are a potentially lethal combination for people who haven’t achieved COVID-19 immunity.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 17 mins ago

North Texas Doctors, EMS Concerned Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

covid-19 vaccine 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Planned at Dallas ISD High Schools

The combination of circumstances has left many people wondering: When will the COVID-19 pandemic officially be over? Here’s what you need to know.

Read the full story on what health experts have to say about the coronavirus pandemic at the Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us