Will The Coronavirus Pandemic Ever Really End? Here's What Health Experts Say

As vaccinations have increased, North Texas is doing its best to return to normal: Masks are no longer required most places, workers are returning to offices, and large gatherings are becoming common.

The statistics have given people with the protection of inoculation a strong sense of safety. Since early May, 60 or fewer COVID-19 deaths have been reported statewide on most days, and in Dallas County 200 or fewer new cases have been reported on the majority of days. That’s a big change from January, when Dallas County was regularly reporting 2,000 new cases per day and the daily death toll statewide surpassed 400.

But health experts caution that the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and the still significant portion of people who have not been vaccinated are a potentially lethal combination for people who haven’t achieved COVID-19 immunity.

The combination of circumstances has left many people wondering: When will the COVID-19 pandemic officially be over? Here’s what you need to know.

