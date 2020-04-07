Why We Can’t Stop Touching Our Faces

As America fights the spread of the new coronavirus, doctors say it's important for people not to touch their faces.

COVID-19 is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets, but can also be contracted it by touching surfaces where it lands.

However, keeping your hands off your face is easier said than done. In fact, a recent study found that people touch their eyes, nose and mouth more than 20 times an hour.

UT Southwestern psychiatrist Dr. Nyaz Didehbani explained the science behind the habit and how to break it. You can read more here.