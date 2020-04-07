coronavirus

Why We Can’t Stop Touching Our Faces

UT Southwestern psychiatrist talks about why it's hard to stop touching our faces and offers ways to break the habit

By Bianca Castro

A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

As America fights the spread of the new coronavirus, doctors say it's important for people not to touch their faces.

COVID-19 is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets, but can also be contracted it by touching surfaces where it lands.

However, keeping your hands off your face is easier said than done. In fact, a recent study found that people touch their eyes, nose and mouth more than 20 times an hour.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 1 min ago

Schools Take Steps to Ensure Meals are Actually Going to Students

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Restaurant Finds Way to Keep Doors Open by Feeding At-Risk Youth, Needy Families

UT Southwestern psychiatrist Dr. Nyaz Didehbani explained the science behind the habit and how to break it. You can read more here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us