Who’s Getting Sick From Coronavirus? Adults of All Ages, People With Chronic Health Problems

As a growing number of Americans are being diagnosed with the coronavirus, doctors are learning more about who may be most susceptible to the most severe complications of the disease, NBC News reports.

It's not just the elderly, already known to be at greater risk for this and other viral illnesses.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo what doctors on the front lines of treating the coronavirus have been reporting anecdotally: Younger adults who become infected aren't just getting mild illnesses. Many in their 20s, 30s and 40s are sick enough from the coronavirus to be hospitalized and need intensive care.

The CDC analyzed reports of 4,226 patients in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19, the illness that results from the coronavirus infection, between mid-February and mid-March. Of those, 508 were known to be hospitalized.

