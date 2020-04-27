Whiskey Group, Local Charity Lift Spirits With ‘Spirits’ During Crisis

A North Texas group has found a unique way to lift spirits during the current crisis.

“With our current situation we wanted to do something special to give back to the community and everybody is going through hard times,” Francisco Melendez said. “People lost their jobs. People don’t have food at home.”

The Melendez Foundation has partnered with the DFW Whiskey Club to give "Bourbon Love Packages" to people in need and frontline workers.

“Their members came out in huge numbers and donated bottle after bottle after bottle, supplies, donations and we’ve created a ‘Bourbon Love Pack,’” Melendez said.

The packages include a bottle of bourbon, 25 pounds of rice, organic beans, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer made by Texas distilleries.

“To let people know that there are still really good people out there that want to help, that want to help the community,” Melendez said “We just want to share a little bit of love and hope – even if it is just for two seconds. You’re getting a package from a stranger.”

Melendez said the group has already given packages to several hundred families and members of the Balch Springs Police Department.

If someone has an underlying health issue, the group will replace the bourbon with something else they need.

Melendez founded the Melendez Foundation after he and a group of friends helped with water rescues during Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area and has also delivered 20,000 toys to children after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

You can find more information about the Melendez Foundation HERE.