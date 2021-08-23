When Might a Vaccine Be Available for Kids Under 12?

The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, making it the nation's first to move beyond emergency use authorization.

Pfizer’s vaccine is still available for kids 12-15 under an emergency use authorization.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

There is still no vaccine available for people 11 and under, but Monday, Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, told NBC News he expects studies for the 5-11 age range to be completed in September, and could then submit the data to the FDA.

Right now, researchers are seeking to answer how safe and effective the vaccines are in children and determine the proper dosage.

In Pfizer's clinical trial, kids 5 to 11 years old receive doses 1/3 the size that people 12 and up get.

For kids 6 months to 4 years old, it's 1/10 of that size.

Each child still receives two doses.

Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a statement it "has called on the FDA to work aggressively to authorize a vaccine for ages 11 and younger,” as the delta variant spreads among those unvaccinated, including children.

Across the North Texas hospital region, the number of pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen from 11 on July 23, to 66 on August 23, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

Moderna's vaccine is still only approved for people 18 and up. Full approval for that shot could still be several weeks away.