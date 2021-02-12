When Major COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in Each North Texas County Will Re-Open

As power is restored and road conditions begin to improve across North Texas after a week-long freeze, county COVID-19 vaccine hubs are announcing plans to restart the administration of the shot.

Dallas County

Dallas County's Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine site will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday after being closed for eight days amid severe winter weather and widespread power outages.

The county said it would first focus on providing second doses of the shot for people whose appointments were initially scheduled on or before Feb. 12.

People with a last name beginning with A-M were asked to arrive from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, while those beginning with N-Z were asked to arrive between 3:30-6 p.m.

County officials said it would continue to focus on second doses on Monday and ensured residents they had sufficient supply to meet the need for second doses.

The site was initially closed Saturday, Feb. 13.

“People should not worry because we will get you that second shot,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said last week. “The CDC says even if it were to take six weeks to get a second shot, that can be done.”

Officials warned that though people may not receive their second dose on the exact date written on their card, they will still be able to receive it as soon as possible and they expect to administer them within the current recommend two-week window for the second shot.

“We’re going to start those first shots up again after we’ve caught up all of our second shots,” Jenkins said. “We’ll probably need two to three days of just second shots if we’re closed for three or four days due to weather.”

For more information and to check for any weather-related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit DallasCountyCovid.org.

Parkland Health and Hospital System's drive-thru vaccine locations at the Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Community College are closed through Friday. Parkland said people with appointments for Friday can still go to Parkland Memorial Hospital at their designated time to receive a vaccine. The hospital system will contact patients who are unable to travel to the site to reschedule.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center were also closed Friday.

All Parkland outpatient speciality clinics located on Parkland's main campus were closed Friday, however, the MFM Clinic and GYN Infusion Clinic was open.

Click here for more information on Parkland Hospital's vaccine schedule.

UT-Southwestern Medical Center resumed normal operations for COVID-19 vaccinations and outpatient clinics on Friday.

Anyone who had an appointment while UT Southwestern was closed due to weather was encouraged to check their MyChart accounts for more information.

People with appointments who wanted to reschedule due to hazardous road conditions could do so here.

For more information on UT Southwestern's COVID-19 vaccine efforts, click here.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County officials reopened vaccination clinics Friday by appointment only.

The county asked people whose appointments were canceled to wait for a new appointment to be scheduled rather than arriving without one.

Tarrant County reiterated that it had enough doses of the vaccine, it just needed a couple of days to catch up on missed and rescheduled appointments.

Arlington Fire Department's COVID-19 emergency mass vaccination site located at Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center will remain closed until Sunday

Arlington residents will receive an appointment confirmation notification once site operations resume.

Residents due to receive a second dose vaccination shot this week, or individuals who are seeking more information can click here.

Denton County

Denton County said it did not plan to operate any of its vaccine sites through Thursday due to the dangerous winter weather. A county spokesperson said officials would re-evaluate on Thursday for Friday or Saturday.

“Safety of the public is of the utmost importance,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We’re looking at probably clinics for next Friday and Saturday."

NBC 5 reached out to Denton County Public Health for an update Friday morning.

Collin County

In Collin County, the drive-thru vaccination site at Plano’s John Clark Stadium will be closed through Sunday.

Vaccine providers will contact individuals to re-set or schedule appointments, according to Collin County Health Care Services.