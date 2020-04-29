‘When Is This Going to End?’: North Texan Living in Spain Amid Pandemic

Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift its strict COVID-19 lockdown and return to a new normal by the end of June.

Since late March, we’ve been staying in touch with a Flower Mound native who is among millions there still sheltering in place during the pandemic.

It’s been more than a month since we last talked to Rachel Earley. She’s been living and teaching English in Madrid, Spain for more than two years now.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries, with almost 24,000 people to die of COVID-19 so far. They’ve been sheltering in place far longer than we have here in Texas and in the United States.

Earley says she’s now spent more than 50 days in isolation in Madrid.

Earley sent us pictures of the army disinfecting areas of town, not far from her apartment. Streets remain mostly empty there.

She says it’s getting harder as time goes by, but she maintains a positive mindset and outlook for what’s to come.

“You have good days and you have bad days. We’re already on day 50, or 50 something, and you know I’ll admit, you do have days like, when is this going to end. I’m so tired of this. But then you have days like today, I woke up and I just realized how thankful I am to have all my family and friends healthy,” said Earley.

“I still do believe that it’s not going to be forever, but I do think that we need to accept that it will probably be longer that we want it to be. We do have to take the little victories, and for me, I have my private lessons over skype now, and that’s kind of the highlight of my week. Just seeing kids and how their mindset is so positive in all situations.”

Spain has had some of the world’s toughest containment restrictions since they were put into place March 14. There was even a point, kids couldn't even go outside for six weeks. The country just eased its home confinement rules, allowing children under the age of 14 to be outside again.

Officials say there are signs that cases in Spain are on the decline.

Of course, Earley is looking forward to seeing her family and friends here in North Texas sometime soon.

She’s been keeping close tabs on the COVID-19 situation here at home.