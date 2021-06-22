DallasNews.com

When Dallas County Plans to Close Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Dallas County and other vaccine providers continue to experiment with pop-up vaccine sites and incentives for people to get vaccinated

By Nic Garcia - The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Dallas County is expected to give its last COVID-19 vaccine shot at Fair Park on July 17, county officials said Monday.

The site is the latest mass vaccine site to close in Dallas with the drop in demand for vaccines across the state and nation in recent weeks as the number of new coronavirus cases has slowed dramatically.

Both the city of Dallas and Parkland Health & Hospital system closed mega vaccine sites in May due to a decrease in demand. Dallas shuttered its vaccine site at the Potter’s House church on May 15. And Parkland closed its site at Eastfield College in Mesquite on May 29. A spokeswoman for Parkland said its Ellis Davis Field House site is expected to stay open at least through the end of July.

