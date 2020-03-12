What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

Live video from NBC 5 will appear in the video player above.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted changes to everyday life in order to slow the spread of the viral outbreak.

Amid all the fears, quarantines and stockpiling of food, it’s important to point out that for most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound.

Cancellations and postponements are being announced daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak. In an attempt to keep you informed of the coronavirus and its effects on North Texas we’ve collected all of our reporting in one digest. You will find links to our reports throughout.

Coronavirus Cases

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports there are a total of 23 cases in the state of Texas, seven of those cases are in the North Texas area.

Three cases have been reported in Dallas County, three cases in Collin County and one case in Tarrant County.

Schools Closed

Some North Texas school districts have canceled classes out of an abundance of caution amid coronavirus concerns.

Alvarado ISD canceled classes Thursday and Friday, March 12 & 13, after a person in the community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

St. Rita Catholic School will remain closed through spring break for "deep cleaning," while Ursuline Academy announced "e-Day protocols" will be enacted on Thursday and Friday, March 12 & 13 – this all after a member of the extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Allen, Plano, Grapevine-Colleyville, Coppell, and Frisco ISDs ask students and employees who are traveling over spring break to countries hit the hardest by COVID-19 infections to self-quarantine when they return to North Texas.

Wednesday classes have been canceled at Alvarado ISD after a person in the community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Spring Breaks Extended

Several North Texas school districts and universities have elected to extend spring break vacations or transitioned to classes online-only in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

TCU has extended spring break through March 20, classes will be held online starting March 23 through April 4.

Paul Quinn College in Dallas announced it will move to online-only classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in an effort to stop the possible spread of the new coronavirus.

Dallas Baptist University has extended spring break by one week, classes will resume online on March 23.

UT Austin extended spring break by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus. Classes are expected to resume on campus on Monday, March 30.

Several schools and universities in the area have canceled classes due to the on-going threat of the coronavirus.

Sporting Events Affected

The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is "pausing" its season. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could go on before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are looking for a venue for their season-opening series after Washington's governor announced a ban Wednesday on all large gatherings in the counties hit hard by the new coronavirus.

Major League Soccer officials have suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday as it continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 (the coronavirus).

The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt. The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference. Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings.

The State UIL announced Thursday morning that the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament will take place with limited attendance.

Events Canceled or Postponed

Several events have been canceled, most to prevent community spread of coronavirus.

Sundance Square has canceled events through the end of March.

Dallas has canceled the St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party on March 14.

The Saturday, March 14 concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson at Globe Life Field in Arlington has been postponed in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party are being canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.

Efforts to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport crews have been cleaning more often and using stronger chemicals. They will focus on high touch areas like handrails, doors, and touch screens.

American Airlines said it is complying with the government-imposed travel restrictions that take effect March 13.

American Airlines said its cleaning practices always met or exceeded all CDC guidelines, but it is also enhancing cleaning procedures on international flights and aircraft that remain overnight at an airport.

Southwest has not canceled or suspended any flights or routes due to the current situation, and none of the 103 destinations that Southwest serves are currently listed as geographic risks by the CDC. As of March 4, the airline enhanced cleaning procedures.

Southwest Airlines says it never charges customers a fee to change or cancel their flight. “If a customer’s plans change, or they decide they no longer want to travel, the funds used to pay for their flight can be applied to future travel – as long as they cancel their flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure,” Southwest said on its website.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott