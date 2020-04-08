‘We’re Going to Get Through This’ Dallas Nurse Remains Vigilant Amid Virus and Equipment Shortage

Healthcare professionals on the front lines are still desperate for more personal protective equipment.

One Dallas nurse talks about what they’re up against…and what she’s doing to keep her family safe.

Nurse Practitioner Tina Thomas says this job these days is taking a toll.

“When you go home, I hope I’m not taking anything home,” said Thomas. “It is scary. When you wake up and you think about what you have to do.”

She says staying vigilant at all times could mean the difference between life and death. From the time she walks into a skilled nursing facility, to the time she arrives back home there’s a routine. And it has to be thorough for the sake of her family.

“When I get home, I make sure I wipe everything down. I throw this bag away, take off my shoes I leave in the garage and then I have another pair of shoes walk into the house with,” she said.

Over the past several weeks she’s been able to get her hands on N95 masks but it’s still not enough. She says everyone is in dire need.

“I was able to get three N95 masks and so I have those, and I have them on rotation until I can find some more,” said Thomas. “My supervising physician said they found some on eBay at a pretty high price.”

Thomas cares for mostly the elderly community at several facilities across Dallas; one with patients who have tested positive for COVID19.

There’s fear on the front lines. But there’s also faith.

“We’re going to get through this, and I know we’re going to get through this,” she said. “It’s just going to take a little time.”