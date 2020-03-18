‘We Think We Can Handle The Surge’; DFW Hospital Council Says Region Is Prepared for Coronavirus

While testing for COVID-19 is just beginning in North Texas, healthcare workers are on the frontlines risking their own health and that of their families to slow the spread.

But are they adequately protected?

Stephen Love is CEO of the DFW Hospital Council and said when it comes to protective gear like masks and gloves for doctors and nurses North Texas hospitals are in good shape – for now.

“We feel we have an adequate supply,” Love said.

He said the area's top hospitals began to prepare for the new coronavirus weeks ago by cataloging supplies and the number of available beds, ventilators and isolation rooms to prepare for a rise in patients.

“When this first broke at the end of December in China, they started looking at their inventory,” Love said. “They started just in case because there were predictions then that this may go pandemic and so we started adding to the inventory. So, do we have enough? We feel we do. We think we can flex. We think we can handle the surge.”

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dr. Phillip Huang said the county’s restrictions on social gatherings are focused on not overwhelming the medical community and draining resources.

“One of the key things we’re trying to do is protect the healthcare system,” Huang said.

Jenkins said there would not be enough respirators for patients if citizens don’t act with personal responsibility.

If you feel ill, doctors encourage you to take one of the online screening tests now offered by area hospital systems first, or calling your doctor first instead of showing up at the office or hospital.

