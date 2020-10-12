‘We're Opening the Bars,' Judge Says Tarrant County Bars Can Reopen Wednesday

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says bars in the county can reopen with 50% capacity on Wednesday.

Live video of the judge's news conference will appear in the player above at about 3:30 p.m.

Whitley said Monday it was a tough decision but that ultimately he had conversations with a number of people, including bar owners and hospital CEOs, among others, and is confident the county can reopen bars safely this week.

The decision comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that bars in the state could open Oct. 14 with 50% capacity at the discretion of county judges. Customers must remain seated while eating or drinking at the bar. There is no occupancy limit outdoors. All employees and customers must wear a face covering when it is not feasible to maintain six-feet of social distancing, except when seated at the bar to eat or drink.

Whitley said Monday afternoon that if COVID-19 hospitalizations get to 15% in the county, not in the hospital region, that he would order closures to try to curb further spread of the virus.

Whitley said Sunday that hospitalizations were not climbing and that factored into his decision whether or not to reopen bars. He also stressed that any decision he made could easily be changed depending on the direction of cases.

On Sunday, the county reported 794 additional cases of the virus but said some of those people didn't live in the county and that others were from a backlog.

The Tarrant County Health Department confirmed 318 new cases Monday with no new deaths.

Judge Clay Jenkins said he will not yet allow bars to reopen in Dallas County; bars are being allowed to reopen in Collin and Denton counties.