WATCH: Dallas Mayor on COVID-19 Ahead of Labor Day; Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level

At 1 p.m., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is expected to hold a news conference alongside Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett to discuss the need to continue to take precautions during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is expected to remind North Texans to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the upcoming holiday weekend during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

An hour before the mayor's news conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced they were lowering the county's COVID-19 risk level from red, "Stay Home Stay Safe" to orange, "Extreme Caution."

The lowered level comes days before the Labor Day holiday and after several days of declines in both hospitalizations and new cases.

Under the red risk level, most activities such as going to a restaurant, shopping, travel, attending events, funerals and gatherings were not recommended. With the shift to orange, most of those activities can now be done with moderate risk for transmission provided mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing are continued.

Details on the county's guidance system and what activities are and are not recommended for each threat level