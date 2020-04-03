coronavirus

WATCH: Gov. Abbott’s Update on Texas’ Hospital Capacity in Fight Against COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 hospital capacity on Friday, April 3 at about 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the State Capitol.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Dr. John Zerwas.

Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Help is on the Way for Arts Organizations

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Tarrant County Adds 7th Death, 58 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

This story will be updated at the end of the news conference.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusGreg AbbottTexas news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us