WATCH: Gov. Abbott’s Update on Texas’ Hospital Capacity in Fight Against COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 hospital capacity on Friday, April 3 at about 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the State Capitol.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Dr. John Zerwas.

