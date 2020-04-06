Gov. Abbott Provides COVID-19 Update Monday



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday, April 6 at about 2 p.m. at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility in Austin.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD.

