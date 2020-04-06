coronavirus

Gov. Abbott Provides COVID-19 Update Monday

greg abbott
NBC 5 News


Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday, April 6 at about 2 p.m. at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility in Austin.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD.

This article will be updated at the end of the news conference.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 21 mins ago

COVID-19 Deaths Climb to 13 in Tarrant County With 2 More Deaths Monday

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Fort Worth Hospital To Set Up Temporary Morgue As ‘Precautionary Measure’

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

