WATCH: Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Update; Judge Jenkins Asks for Closures To Be Expanded Statewide

A day after ordering all dining rooms, bars, gyms and other venues to close, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to expand the measure statewide to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Following President Donald Trump's advice Monday that people not gather in groups larger than 10, Jenkins ordered all community gatherings county-wide to be capped at 50 people and that all bars, lounges, taverns, nightclubs, health clubs and theaters be closed to combat the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Jenkins took to Twitter to ask Abbott to do the same across the state so that "we can have a fighting chance to flatten the COVID-19 curve."

Jenkins said statewide implementation was necessary so that people simply didn't cross county lines to congregate, potentially carrying the virus with them.

At 11 a.m., Abbott, at the State Operations Center in Austin, will host a video conference with Texas hospitals to discuss the latest on the spread of the virus. Video from that news conference will be available in the player above.