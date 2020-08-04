Gov. Abbott Addresses Conversion of McAllen Convention Center Into Temporary Hospital

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will receive a briefing Tuesday on the opening of the McAllen Convention Center following its conversion into a healthcare facility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The McAllen Convention Center was recently converted into a makeshift hospital that can treat up to 250 patients.

The facility was converted to ensure adequate hospital capacity as the Rio Grande Valley deals with not only the ongoing pandemic but the recovery from Hurricane Hanna.

Earlier in the day the governor was in San Antonio where he toured a warehouse storing the state's supply of personal protection equipment.