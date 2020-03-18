WATCH: Fort Worth Expected to Enhance COVID-19 Restrictions Wednesday

Fort Worth city leaders are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday at about 3 p.m. where they'll discuss the city's Public Health Emergency Declaration.

The tightened restrictions come a day after a man who died Sunday was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. The man was a resident of the Texas Masonic Home in Arlington. As of this writing, there are currently eight cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County with one death. Across North Texas, there are 64 cases with two deaths.

Effective midnight Thursday, the city is expected to prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in a single space, at the same time. This does not apply to separation on different floors, by walls or partitions (such as cubicles), or over time (more than 50 people may pass through the same space at different times of the day).

The city will also closes dine-in service at restaurants, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and wineries, but allow take-out, drive-in, drive-through, or delivery services to continue.

The city will order the closure of all bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, theaters, gyms, and other amusement businesses.

The city will limit total occupancy to 125 people or 50% of the capacity on the certificate of occupancy, whichever is less, for event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, retail sales and services; convenience stores; plazas; places of worship; common areas in malls; and each individual business in malls.

The occupancy limit does not apply to grocery stores; government facilities; residential buildings; medical facilities; day cares; homeless or emergency shelters; nonprofit service providers; airports or other critical infrastructure such as transit facilities; manufacturing and industrial locations; and office buildings.