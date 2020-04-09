Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Contracts for Services at Popup Hospital

The Dallas County Commissioners Court held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve county-supplied wraparound services for a popup field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

County Commissioner John Wiley Price said the court approved a medical surge plan for the temporary step-down hospital which includes the management of ancillary, "wraparound" services to be provided by the county.

The commissioners approved three-month contract extensions for purchasing and support with AECOM Technical Services through a discretionary exemption for an amount not to exceed $250,000 and a three-month management contract for contract compliance management with The Olson Group, one of the top emergency management teams in the country, through a discretionary exemption for an amount not to exceed $743,410.

AECOM will provide the wraparound services at the 240-bed, step-down hospital, for people recovering from the virus. Wraparound services include sourcing of vendors, FEMA reimbursement support, procurement help for wheelchairs, non-emergency transportation, food service, janitorial service, biohazard service, security, telecom service, furniture and mobile toilet/showers services, as needed, among other things.

"This contract will provide consulting services for purchasing and contract support to ensure all necessary ancillary services to support the step-down temporary hospital are procured in compliance with FEMA purchasing and contracting requirements. The consultant will support the County in identifying wraparound services and assist in sourcing goods and services to ensure wraparound services are provided timely and in a cost-effective manner. Wraparound services will be provided by the County in a joint support services role to the Federal Medical Facility staffed by the United States Navy at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center," the commissioners court said.

The Olson Group will have a project lead on site in Dallas to ensure services are delivered as outlined and to make sure the best purchasing approach is used when the contractor procures goods for the wraparound services. Additionally, The Olson Group will track assets, verify services are available, delivered on time and that they comply with FEMA reimbursement requirements. The lead will be the liaison between the county and vendor.