DSHS: 2 Million Texans Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services say more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas.

Of those two million, 1.7 million are first doses. The remaining doses are second doses meaning there are more than 300,000 people who are considered fully vaccinated in Texas.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Officials said it took just over four weeks to administer the first one million doses and about two weeks to administer the second million doses.

The latest statistics, as of Jan. 27, 2021, show 1 out of 13 Texans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1 out of 6 Texans over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

DSHS officials said most of the vaccines are currently being allocated to the large-scale vaccination hubs, but that in Week 8 they'll begin allocating more vaccines to smaller providers.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.