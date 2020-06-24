Dallas

WATCH: Dallas Mayor's Update on City's COVID-19 Response to Come This Afternoon

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
NBC 5 News

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response.

The news conference is tentatively scheduled for about 4 p.m. The news conference will be held after the City Council meeting -- but will not start before 4 p.m.

Dr. Kelvin Baggett, COVID-19 health and healthcare access czar and Rocky Vaz, director of the office of emergency management, will both join the mayor at the news conference.

