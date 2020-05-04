dallas isd

WATCH: Dallas ISD Superintendent Discusses Graduations, Fall Semester

News conference expected to begin at about 11 a.m. Monday

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa will provide a briefing at 11 a.m., Monday to discuss the district's plans for graduations this spring, the fall semester and internet connectivity for students.

Hinojosa is expected to take questions following his announcements.

Live video from the news conference will be available in the player above.

This story will be updated after the news conference.

