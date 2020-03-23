Dallas County Judge Update on COVID-19 Spread

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins gave an update on the county's latest effort to stall the spread of COVID-19, Monday evening.

Jenkins was joined by Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services and Dr. Mark Casanova, President, Dallas County Medical Society.

Jenkins answered frequently asked questions about the Dallas County “shelter in place” order.

On Sunday, Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order for the county, a move that is expected to be carried out in several other North Texas cities on Tuesday.

Jenkins also said they’ve been getting questions about the use of childcare. He said childcare is for parents who work for essential businesses, “Not for everyone,” said Jenkins.

The judge also clarified that no proof will be required to be outside your residence because the order presumes you’ll follow the rules for the greater good of your community.

Dr. Casanova also spoke during the press conference, saying hospitals could run out of personal protective equipment by mid-April if we don’t follow the order and fail to flatten the curve.

Dallas County, on Monday, confirmed an additional 24 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Dallas Firefighters Association said Monday afternoon a firefighter is in isolation after testing positive for the virus, several others are symptomatic and awaiting test results while 27 other Dallas Fire-Rescue members are being quarantined.