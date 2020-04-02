WATCH: COVID-19 Questions? Doctors Answer Your Questions Live at 12:15 P.M.

Have an unanswered question about COVID-19? NBC 5's Bianca Castro will moderate a Q&A with two North Texas doctors, Mark Casanova, MD and Angela Moemeka, MD live on NBCDFW at 12:15 p.m.

Live video of that discussion will be streamed live in the player at the top of this page.

Doctors Casanova and Moemeka will answer about 40 questions submitted by NBC 5 viewers earlier this week.

Dr. Mark Casanova attended medical school at the University of Texas at Galveston and did residencies in internal medicine at Baylor Medical Center and Baylor Medical Center, Dallas. He holds certifications in hospice and palliative medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine/Hospice. Casanova has affiliations with Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Baylor University Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital in Dallas.

Dr. Angela Meomeka attended medical school at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and did her pediatric residency at the Thomas Jefferson University I. duPont Hospital for Children. Moemeka practiced for 16 years before opening her own private practice, Mark9 Pediatrics, in Coppell. Moemeka is also currently a Clinical Instructor of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

If you have a question that was not addressed, email covid19@nbcdfw.com and it may be considered for a future discussion.