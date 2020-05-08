Walmart Opens Additional COVID-19 Testing Locations in Dallas County

Walmart is opening a new COVID-19 testing site in Dallas County on Friday.

The new site will be located the Walmart parking lot at 9410 Webb Chapel Road.

This site will test anyone who meets the CDC, state, and local guidelines about who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, those with symptoms of COVID-19, and individuals from high-risk groups without symptoms.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials.

"Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Dallas during this unprecedented time," Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Director of Texas. "We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community."

To find out if you are eligible for a test, visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Appointments can be made on this website.

The site will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"Thank you Walmart for providing Dallas County residents with another location for free COVID-19 testing. Testing is important and we know that with more locations and more convenience, more people will get tests, and the faster we can identify COVID-19 cases, isolate the sick to prevent outbreaks and save lives," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.