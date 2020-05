Walmart and Sam's Club are giving hourly employees another round of cash bonuses.

The retailers will award the bonuses worth nearly $400 million combined in June to all hourly U.S. workers.

It's $300 for full-time associates and $150 for part-time and temporary workers in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices.

Walmart previously announced it was hiring 200,000 additional workers to keep up with high consumer demand during the pandemic.