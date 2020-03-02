coronavirus

Wall Street Volatility Could Mean Good Time to Refinance

By Laura Harris

Last week was tumultuous for world markets. The Dow Jones Industrial average having its worst week since the economic downturn of 2008. Economists say the uncertainty of a global market slowdown, due to the coronavirus spread, is fueling fears.

It’s not all bad news, though, especially for people looking to get a loan to buy a new home or to refinance the loan they already have.

We spoke with GP Theriot of founder Theriot Mortgage Group in North Texas. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

