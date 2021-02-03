The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending vaccines to Walgreens in its' new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to give to individuals starting Friday, Feb.12.

Due to limited supply, 15 states and jurisdictions were chosen to administer the vaccinations: Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The states were selected based on vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score.

"Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities," John Standley, president of Walgreens, said.

The new Walgreens vaccination sites are in addition to the 17 already provided in other states and jurisdictions, including Arkansas, California (select counties), Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa (select counties), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New York City, Ohio, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Texas.

"Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines," Standley said.

Each state and jurisdiction will receive a preset number of vaccine doses delivered to Walgreens from the CDC.

Vaccinations are currently available to individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines. This may include healthcare workers, individuals ages 65+, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

Individuals currently eligible for the vaccine can schedule a vaccination appointment at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

Walk-ins will not be provided by Walgreens at this time.