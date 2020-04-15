Waiting for Your Federal Stimulus Payment? Beware of Scammers

Authorities in Dallas are warning people to be wary of scammers who seek to make victims out of those awaiting their federal stimulus check.

A tweet Tuesday from Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzeot says scammers could pose as federal employees processing stimulus payments and ask for your personal and financial information -- something no government agency will do, the DA says.

Scammers may reach out through messages, texts, calls or emails, claiming that the IRS needs to verify your personal details before sending you your stimulus check.

The DA also warns against fake charities asking for donations from stimulus payments, websites promising to fast-track payments and messages that seek tax or social security information.

Congress has enacted three separate rescue measures, including a $2.2 trillion aid package — the largest in history — that is meant to sustain households and businesses until the outbreak recedes and economic life begins to return to normal.

The majority of coronavirus stimulus payments are expected to go out via direct deposit.