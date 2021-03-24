Volunteers Wanted at Dallas County Vaccine Site Ahead of Eligibility Expansion

Ahead of vaccine eligibility opening to all adults in Texas, Dallas County is calling on residents to help keep operations running smoothly.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the Fair Park vaccine mega-site needs more hands-on deck.

“The state will get 150% more next week than it’s ever gotten before. So, the state total will get 1.5 million vaccines,” said Jenkins.

This is expected as the state opens vaccine eligibility for all adults starting next week. What Jenkins hopes this means at Fair Park is getting more shots into arms to reach herd immunity.

“The hope is that this location would do about 77,000 shots a week,” he said. “We think that’s with the capability of it running from 8-5.”

However, he said the facility could actually handle much more if they’re properly staffed.

“That’s where the volunteers come in,” said Jenkins. “Volunteers help with traffic flow, with watching people after they’ve gotten their shot, with answering people’s questions.”

Just roughly 10% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Jenkins admits, even with more vaccines on the way, he’s concerned there won’t be enough in Dallas County to meet the demand. Still, there’s a need for people to step up and he’s counting on residents to do that.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get more vaccine here,” he said. “Also, we're going to need more and more volunteers because we’re going to have more and more opportunity to get out vaccines.”

Those who volunteer are eligible to receive a vaccine after fifteen hours of service.