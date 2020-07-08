Virus Updates: US Hits 3 Million Cases; Arizona ICE Detention Center Sees Big Outbreak

The total cases of the coronavirus in the United States reached 3 million late Tuesday, according to a tally from NBC News. There have been more than 132,000 confirmed deaths as a result of COVID-19.

And, as many states battle outbreaks, hospitals are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who is in charge of coronavirus-related supplies for the White House, told Congress last week that more than than one-fourth of the states have less than a 30-day supply.

Despite the continuing climb in cases, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday the nation’s schools must reopen this fall and be "fully operational." The move comes after a new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll found Americans have significantly more confidence in their governors than in President Donald Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus.

Also Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he will not attend the Republican National Convention for the first time in his 40-year Senate career due to COVID-19 concerns. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will also forego the RNC. Trump moved the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, last month after North Carolina officials balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention free from social distancing measures.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Nearly Half the Employees at an Arizona ICE Detention Center Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Nearly half the employees at an Arizona ICE detention center have tested positive for COVID-19 with a guard dying of the disease, and according to two employees and 14 migrants, a shortage of staff has left detainees in their cells without access to showers, laundry and other necessities, NBC News reported.

CoreCivic, the company contracted to run the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, said 127 of about 300 total CoreCivic employees at Eloy have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, although some have recovered and are back to work. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not publicly report the number of contract employees infected, so it was not previously known how many staff members at Eloy had contracted the virus.

"There is fear in our staff. How can you work in a place where you fear for your life or fear for your family?" one of the workers asked recently on condition of anonymity.

ICE reports that 222 immigrants held in Eloy have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and immigrant rights groups have sued to see that more migrants are released out of concern that they could become infected. The population of the facility shifts constantly, but it can hold 1,500 detainees.

California Northern Counties Beginning to Feel COVID-19 Bite

Some of California’s northern counties, which saw few cases of the coronavirus and were the first to begin reopening their economies, are cracking down again as the state’s rising tide of infections hits home.

Supervisors in Yolo County, near Sacramento, passed a measure on Tuesday that allows fines of up to $10,000 for businesses that don’t follow state and local health orders such as banning indoor dining areas and requiring clients to wear masks.

An increase in confirmed cases of more than 200% in the last four weeks “necessitates an increase in enforcement,” board chairman Gary Sandy said in a statement.

Sutter and Yuba counties allowed restaurants, hair salons, churches and movie theaters to reopen in early May. But on Tuesday, health officials told supervisors that both could wind up on the state’s watch list of counties that have seen troubling rises in infection rates, raising concerns that hospitals might be overwhelmed.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced a delay to the scheduled return of indoor dining due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. They were scheduled to reopen on July 13, NBC Bay Area reported.

Ravens Quarterback Cancels Florida Event Amid Virus Surge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida due to surging coronavirus cases in the state and strict gathering limits.

Jackson's third annual event was set to be held Saturday and Sunday in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida, but a spokesperson told news outlets Tuesday that the event was canceled.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Pompano Beach due to pandemic. Instead of allowing a few people to attend the event, Jackson decided to cancel it.

Jackson shared a flyer of the event on Instagram Monday, advertising flag football and water slides. It also said adults must wear face masks and waivers must be signed for children to participate.

The event was scheduled to start a week after Florida reported a single-day record of 11,445 cases.

Connecticut Gov. Announces No New Virus Deaths for 'First Time in Months'

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut increased by 14 since Monday, but the state is reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths for the "first time in months," Governor Ned Lamont announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm paid to worry," the governor said when talking about the hospitalizations increasing. "I would worry if I saw our admissions in our hospitals going up and that's why you saw hospitalizations going up. That's not what happened. We've added between about 20 and 30 new COVID cases a day into our hospitals. That's consistent. That's been consistent for the last few weeks. What is happened is there are many fewer discharges. It's not something I worry about, just something I note to you."

According to the state Department of Health, 5,745 tests have been administered since yesterday, and just 57 new cases were reported. Lamont said the state's positive test percentage remains around one percent, NBC Connecticut reported.

Miami-Dade Reverses Course, Will Allow Gyms and Fitness Centers to Stay Open

A day after ordering gyms to close in the county, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed course, saying fitness centers can stay open with certain safety precautions in place.

Gimenez announced the decision on Twitter after a meeting with medical experts and the county's Wellness Group.

I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 7, 2020

Gyms and fitness centers can remain open but anyone doing activities inside must wear a mask, while people outside must stay 10 feet apart.

Gimenez announced a number of closures on Monday, including closing restaurants to indoor dining, as well as closing ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues and short-term vacation rentals, NBC Miami reported.