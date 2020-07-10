Virus Updates: Texas Sees Record Number of Deaths; Nevada Gov. Closes Bars in Hotspots

The debate over whether to reopen schools in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continued across the United States Thursday.

In response to President Donald Trump's threat on Wednesday to "cut off" funding for schools that do not completely reopen in this coming school year, the president of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten called Trump's push to reopen schools "unconscionable" on TODAY Thursday.

Also Thursday, the director of the CDC clarified that it is not revising its guidance on schools after Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that it would. The existing guidance recommends students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.

The Trump administration's urging schools to reopen comes as Florida reported its highest single-day jump in deaths and hospitalizations Thursday, and Houston, Texas, reported a spike in patients dying at home.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 3.1 million — meaning nearly one in every 100 people has been confirmed as infected — and the number of deaths is more than 133,000, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Texas Hits New Record for Virus Deaths as Hospitals Scramble

Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas again set another grim milestone Thursday as the state reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America's virus hot zones, NBC DFW reported.

In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day and the rolling rate of positive tests inched closer to nearly 16% -- the highest in the pandemic yet.

"I gotta tell you, I think the numbers are going to look worse as we go into next week," Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told Houston television station KRIV.

The bleak numbers, and uncertainty over when a reversal might come, has hospitals across Texas amplifying calls for more staff and scrambling to make room for new COVID-19 patients filling beds. In Weslaco on the Texas-Mexico border, an emergency room has already set up a medical tent outside with 20 beds, but hospital officials warned that far more are needed.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Nevada Governor Orders Bars Closed Again in Hotspot Counties

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada would reimplement restrictions on bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread of coronavirus due to what he called a “spike” in confirmed cases.

“We're still watching a continued increase in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations,” he said.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state moved to phase two of its Roadmap to Recovery in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to reopen their doors to customers. The number of confirmed cases rose throughout the month, prompting the governor to announce a statewide mask mandate on June 24.

Under the new directive, which will begin Friday at midnight and be in effect indefinitely, bars that do not serve food will close their doors and end counter service. Restaurants will stop serving parties of six or more. Sisolak did not provide a list of counties where the directive would be in effect, but said it would definitely include Washoe and Clark County, home to Reno and Las Vegas.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.