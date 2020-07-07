Virus Updates: Americans Trust Governors Over Trump; Georgia Universities Issue Mask Mandate

The United States continues to see a massive outbreak of the new coronavirus as the total cases nationwide nears 3 million, according to a tally from NBC News. Confirmed cases are on the rise in 41 out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia, and the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is increasing in 39 states.

Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of Florida's coronavirus boom, ordered restaurants and gyms closed again Monday because of a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Several areas in California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, have also reversed course on reopening plans.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday the average age of those diagnosed with COVID is now 15 years younger than the first surge of cases in the spring in New York, New Orleans and Chicago, CNBC reported.

Also Monday, the government identified roughly 650,000 mostly small businesses and nonprofits that received taxpayer money as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The figures released show that some less directly impacted by the pandemic, such as manufacturing and construction, received a greater proportion of the loans than the hard-hit restaurant and hotel industries. Many law firms and private equity companies also obtained loans.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Americans Trust Governors More Than Trump on Coronavirus, New Poll Finds

Americans have significantly more confidence in their governors than in President Donald Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus, according to new data from an NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Forty-three percent of respondents approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic, while 55 percent disapprove, NBC News reported.

That's compared to 60 percent of Americans who say they approve of how their governors are handling the response and just 37 percent who said they disapprove.

And 7 out of 10 Americans say they trust their governors over the president to decide when to reopen businesses in their area. Just 25 percent say they trust Trump over their governors. Even among Republicans, just over half — 53 percent — say they trust the president's judgment on reopening over that of their governors.

In Reversal, Georgia Universities to Now Mandate Masks

Georgia's 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday.

The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system's 26 universities couldn't mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission.

Masks became a central point of contention in part because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction for all students beginning in August.

Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions. Administrators on Monday evening agreed, saying all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

“Face covering use will be in addition to and is not a substitute for social distancing," the system wrote in its online announcement.

Masks won't be required in dorm rooms or outdoors, or when alone in private offices or study rooms. Those who refuse will be asked to mask up or leave, and could be disciplined for repeated refusal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains factors that local schools should take into consideration as they figure out how to welcome kids back to the classroom.

San Diego Reverses Reopening Plans, Closes Indoor Restaurants, Theaters

San Diego County ordered a return to stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Monday that affected many public indoor activities, NBC San Diego reported.

The moves came in the wake of the county being placed on California's monitoring list for a third consecutive day due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

At midnight on Monday, the county's public health order will be updated, effectively shutting down all indoor activity at restaurants, bars, card rooms, wineries, tasting rooms, theaters, zoos, museums and family entertainment centers, including bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades. The closure will last at least three weeks, said San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.

Chicago Enacts Travel Order for 15 States

Chicago officials enacted a travel order on Monday that calls for all travelers coming from 15 designated states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the city, NBC Chicago reported.

The states included in the order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The quarantine order is in effect not only for people visiting the city, but also for Chicago-area residents returning home from one of the states on the list.