Virtual Job Fair Planned for North Texas Veterans, Spouses

Thursday morning, the Department of Labor will release the latest unemployment numbers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the jobless rate will get worse before it gets better and could hit 25%.

Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. RecruitMilitary will hold a virtual job fair for North Texas veterans and their spouses.

“The unemployment just about a month a half ago was at an historical low at around 3% for military veterans and spouses and that jumped in is just under 12% and that was in the last 30 to 45 days,” RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President Christopher Steven said.

In Mid-March organizers decided to turn the job fair into a virtual event utilizing chat and video technology.

“We have over 632 preregistered military veterans and their spouses and we have almost 30 companies,” Stevens said.

Registration will remain open at RecruitMilitary.com and job hopefuls can join the hiring event at any time during the event.

There is a second job fair planned for Tuesday, May 19 with national companies looking to hire.