Vaccine Recipients Can Still Spread Coronavirus: Hospital Council

There is concern in the medical community that the Super Bowl could become a “super spreader” event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why the recommendation is for people to avoid hosting or attending viewing parties that involve others who do not live in your own home.

The warning comes amid what has been a steadily improving situation with respect to the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in North Texas, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

“We continue decreasing in COVID-19 hospitalized patients, which is very good, and we hope this overall trend will continue,” said W. Stephen Love, President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.

Aside from a few days where the number of COVID-19 patients taking up hospital beds has increased, there has been a steady downtrend over the past two weeks, according to data provided Thursday.

Love stressed that he and others are “cautiously optimistic” this trend will continue but added that the Super Bowl this weekend could lead to large gatherings, which will likely cause a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

In addition to encouraging people to maintain social distance, Love emphasized that the increasing number of North Texans who have received both doses to the COVID-19 vaccine are not immune to risk.

“Many people have been fortunate enough to get the vaccine. Maybe they've even had both doses. And maybe they're protected. They can still spread the virus,” Love said. “Even if you've had the vaccine you could spread the virus to other family members. Just because you don't get sick doesn't mean you can't infect them."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.