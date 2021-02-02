Vaccine Clinic Aims to Serve Tarrant County Community in Need

A new push was underway Tuesday to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for some of Tarrant County's underserved communities.

Tarrant County Public Health, MedStar and LVTRise joined together to bring a coronavirus vaccine clinic to the Las Vegas Trail community in West Fort Worth, where people may have difficulties with registration and vaccine accessibility, a news release said.

Vaccines were given to people in the 1A and 1B category who were pre-registered through the county's database.

LVTRise staff was also on hand to help people with the vaccine registration process.

"This type of grass-roots partnership is exactly what's needed to make the COVID vaccine more accessible for residents who are not able to travel to regional vaccine mega-sites. The success of this clinic could serve as a model of how we do similar programs across the region", said Dr. Brian Byrd, the Fort Worth Council Member from District 3, which includes the Las Vegas Trail community and the LVTRise Community Center.

Willie Rankin, Executive Director of LVTRise, said the event will provide lessons for future, similar events in other areas.

The event is being held at LVTRise between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who wants to register for the coronavirus vaccine in Tarrant County can do so through the link below.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299