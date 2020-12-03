UTSW Models Predict Two More Weeks of Increased COVID-19 Hospitalizations

UT Southwestern Medical Center's latest coronavirus models predict that hospitalizations in both Tarrant and Dallas counties will continue to increase over the next two weeks.

The information is based on real patient data and is a snapshot as of Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.

The report says the past week's average volume has been 62% higher than a month ago and that hospitalizations in both Dallas and Tarrant Counties have exceeded their previous highwater marks.

While health experts have warned of a spike of COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, the report says it's still too early to gauge the impact "as any newly infected patients requiring hospitalization may not start arriving at the hospital for another week or more."

The report goes on to show what can happen if North Texans work to decrease the spread of coronavirus and "flatten the curve," which includes physical distancing and mask-wearing.

The report states that those measures have decreased the transmission of COVID-19 by about 63%, so compliance with COVID-19 protocols is needed.

UTSW reports Dallas County COVID-19 infection rates are rising in all age groups and details which cities are seeing the most cases -- including Balch Springs, Duncanville, Garland, Lancaster and Mesquite.

You can read the full report below: