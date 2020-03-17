UTA Online Remainder of Semester, Commencement Ceremonies Postponed

The University of Texas at Arlington announced Tuesday that the remainder of the spring 2020 semester will be done online and graduation ceremonies have been postponed.

The college is strongly encouraging all students to stay at home or return home as soon as possible. UTA said living in campus residence halls and participating in campus dining programs will be limited to students who do not have a suitable alternative and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

UTA also canceled all campus tours, events, and activities through the end of the spring semester.

UTA officials said graduating students will receive their degrees as scheduled, but the ceremonies will be rescheduled at a later date to be announced.