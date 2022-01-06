UTA Goes All Virtual for First Month of Spring Semester

Students at The University of Texas at Arlington will spend the first month of the spring semester attending classes virtually.

University officials made the decision to move classes online due to the surge of COVID-19.

The school says the current surge is expected to peak in late January.

Therefore, classes will be held online through February 4.

"A small number of courses that must be taught face-to-face will remain as on-campus classes, and some will be offered both online and on campus. In those instances, faculty will communicate directly with students to notify them about plans," the school said in a press release.

"UTA's campus services and buildings will remain open to you during this period of modified course instruction. This includes the University Center, Health Services, Maverick Activities Center, libraries, and on-campus dining."

The school says all students and employees coming to campus in any capacity for the spring semester must provide proof of a viral COVID‑19 test by Feb. 4, 2022.