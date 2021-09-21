COVID-19

UT Southwestern Model Predicts Decline in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Health leaders continue to stress that vaccinations are the best way to prevent severe illness

By Yona Gavino

The fight against COVID-19 in North Texas appears to be turning in the right direction, researchers say.

Hospitalizations are stabilizing in Dallas and Tarrant counties. There's still a high number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, but UT Southwestern is projecting that number to drop very soon.

In Dallas County, UTSW expects that the patient load will decrease down to 800 in the next two weeks. It also forecasts that hospitalizations will flatten out in Tarrant County in that time frame.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have finally started to drop from the latest peak, but in some states, the delta variant is still on the rise.

In North Texas, doctors say the majority of their patients who have COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and many have the delta variant.

Health leaders continue to stress that vaccinations are the best way to prevent severe illness from the virus.

